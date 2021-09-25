Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,199 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Huntsman worth $16,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,169 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Huntsman by 364.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.91. 2,426,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,502. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

