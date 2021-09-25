Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,430 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Foot Locker worth $19,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,471,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,743 shares of company stock worth $5,049,157. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.59.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

