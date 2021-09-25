Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Science Applications International worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 158,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

