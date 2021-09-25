Systematic Financial Management LP Has $12.99 Million Stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,910 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,021 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 1,584,593 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,833,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.09.

ISBC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 936,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,848,489. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

