Systematic Financial Management LP Has $14.85 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.73% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $14,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $11,134,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,705. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

