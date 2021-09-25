Systematic Financial Management LP Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,677 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 2.75% of Whole Earth Brands worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 223,336 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 351,925 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,709,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.17. 84,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $469.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.22. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.