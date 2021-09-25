Systematic Financial Management LP Has $15.79 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.38% of Sanderson Farms worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAFM stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. The stock had a trading volume of 260,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,841. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.95. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $114.87 and a one year high of $197.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

