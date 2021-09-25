Systematic Financial Management LP Has $17.12 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,332 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.28% of Stride worth $17,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the second quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stride by 107.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE LRN traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 661,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,265. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.