Systematic Financial Management LP Has $18.33 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.17% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $44,428,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,333,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK traded down $38.25 on Friday, reaching $388.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,948. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.11 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.