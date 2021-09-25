Systematic Financial Management LP Has $7.93 Million Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,015 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of Trinseo worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinseo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trinseo by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.57. 531,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,651. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

