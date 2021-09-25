Systematic Financial Management LP Has $9.87 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Gentex worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 533.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $933,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Gentex stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,107. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

