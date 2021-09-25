Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.41% of Douglas Dynamics worth $13,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. 181,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

