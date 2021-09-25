Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.25% of Polaris worth $20,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 5.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

NYSE PII traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.82. 542,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,521. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.09 and a 200-day moving average of $131.88.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.