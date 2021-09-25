Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.18% of Acuity Brands worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $549,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,852,000 after acquiring an additional 114,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 116,342 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 923,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,372,000 after acquiring an additional 209,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 781,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,913,000 after acquiring an additional 310,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $174.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

