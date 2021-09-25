Systematic Financial Management LP Increases Stock Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,562 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 8.48% of Gencor Industries worth $15,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GENC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. 8,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,385. The firm has a market cap of $162.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

