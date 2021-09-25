Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $8.88 Million in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 627,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 1.36% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TimkenSteel by 31.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMST traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $13.13. 362,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,940. The company has a market cap of $606.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $17.35.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

