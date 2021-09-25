Systematic Financial Management LP Lowers Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.25% of Strategic Education worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 115.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 43.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

STRA stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.88. 122,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,813. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

