Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 112,266 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,266 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.46% of Newmark Group worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. 908,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $14.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.