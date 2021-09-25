Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 16,674 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.69% of Perficient worth $18,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 57.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 13.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $474,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Perficient by 40.0% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.06. 217,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,742. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

