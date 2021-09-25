Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 36,950 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.08% of PulteGroup worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,573. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

