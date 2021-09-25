Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases Shares of 529,610 Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 529,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,102,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.76% of Innoviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 472,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,017. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

