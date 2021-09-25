Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.61% of AXT worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AXT by 69.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AXT by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,202,000 after purchasing an additional 107,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AXT by 8.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 297,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $365.56 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

