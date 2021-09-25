Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 168,647 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.77% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 499,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,886. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

