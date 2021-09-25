Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 1,953.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

UBSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 381,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,344. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

