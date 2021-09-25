Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Gibraltar Industries worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 271,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,121. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

