Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 1.82% of Meridian Bioscience worth $17,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.24. 142,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $834.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.48. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $63.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

