Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,114 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.58% of Hope Bancorp worth $10,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,393. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

