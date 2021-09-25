Systematic Financial Management LP Raises Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,781 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Nomad Foods worth $7,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 17.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,440,000 after purchasing an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 178.6% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 701,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 449,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

NOMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 422,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,126. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.71. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.