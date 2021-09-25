Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.07% of Ovintiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,831,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.