T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,575 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.22. The stock had a trading volume of 548,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,537. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

