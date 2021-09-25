TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.62 ($31.32).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TEG opened at €26.20 ($30.82) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 1-year high of €29.37 ($34.55).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.