Tapmydata (TAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,835.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $994,430.96 and approximately $49,835.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tapmydata Coin Profile

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

