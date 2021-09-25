Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $2,869,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $5,346,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 93,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock worth $2,930,104. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $134.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

