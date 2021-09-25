Tellor One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.46 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.31 or 0.00102424 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $84.95 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,040,654 coins and its circulating supply is 1,961,316 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

