Tendies Market Capitalization Achieves $357,034.96 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $357,034.96 and $3,081.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,707 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,707 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

