TenX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. TenX has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TenX has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00053343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00121192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043277 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (CRYPTO:PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.