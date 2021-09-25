Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 491.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,052 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

