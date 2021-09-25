Terracoin (TRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $265.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $380,709.81 and approximately $265.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,767.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.12 or 0.01213835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.36 or 0.00531615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00315098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054854 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.