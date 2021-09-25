TerraKRW (KRT) Price Down 39.6% Over Last Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 36% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $22.43 million and approximately $5,907.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00068373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00102885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00133726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.15 or 1.00426432 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.52 or 0.06712432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.73 or 0.00758215 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,244,143,534 coins and its circulating supply is 43,243,414,425 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

