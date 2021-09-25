Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $20.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $774.39. 21,373,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,845,635. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $766.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $674.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $601.22.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.