The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises approximately 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $40,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 527,260 shares of company stock worth $38,376,169. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.59. 6,437,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

