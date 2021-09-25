The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Position Reduced by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 22.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,378,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 255,329 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 108.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 403,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 209,451 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 111,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ GT opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.