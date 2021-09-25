The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 127.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

