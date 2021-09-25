The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post $34.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.55 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $33.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full year sales of $144.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.25.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.49. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

