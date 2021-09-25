The Sandbox Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001574 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $599.55 million and approximately $113.60 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00039870 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00952993 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.