The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. The Travelers Companies posted earnings of $3.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $12.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $12.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 56.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 224,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.46. 833,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,613. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.81. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $105.96 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

