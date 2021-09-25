Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.57.

TMO opened at $609.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $239.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.80 and a 52 week high of $616.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

