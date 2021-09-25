Theta Fuel Trading Down 14.9% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $22.41 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00153777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.00505708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00017195 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00041315 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

