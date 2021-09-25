THETA Market Cap Tops $5.12 Billion (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00012041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. THETA has a market cap of $5.12 billion and $221.71 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00053427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00121719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00043363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00154787 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.