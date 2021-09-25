Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:TRI opened at C$145.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$99.11 and a 52 week high of C$152.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$125.61.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 2.4016343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli acquired 24,934 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.28 per share, with a total value of C$3,796,829.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at C$8,999,159.77.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

